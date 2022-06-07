Family of slain Consolacion cop to receive benefits

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The bereaved family of the slain Police Staff Sergeant Careby Clyde Alinsug of Consolacion Police Station will receive benefits and in-house aid from the organization.

Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that aside from the regular benefit that Alinsug’s family will receive, they will also receive at least P700,000 from the organization’s Public Safety Mutual Fund, and P50,000 as in-house aid contributed by all members of the CPPO.

The CPPO’s Philippine flag on Tuesday, June 7, was flown at half-mast to mourn the death of Alinsug last Sunday, June 5.

Alinsug was conducting a surveillance around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, in Barangay Casili, Consolacion town, when he was shot by suspect Reynaldo Ydil.



Alinsug and a companion, who was an informant, was shot multiple times resulting to the the Consolacion cop’s death.

Ydil was killed hours later through a hot pursuit operation. He allegedly engaged cops in an ‘armed encounter’ in Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The Philippine National Police, in its FB page, recognized the bravery and service of Alinsug in the organization.

“The PNP family expresses its deepest condolences to the family of PSSg Alinsug who have shown his allegiance to his country by faithfully fulfilling his duties as a law enforcer. He died while fighting criminality within the bounds of his duty. Rest assured that the PNP will give the necessary benefits to his bereaved family,” PNP Officer-In-Charge Police Lieutenant General Vicente Danao Jr. stated.

Soriano said that Alinsug was a nurse who entered the PNP organization last 2012. He was assigned to the Consolacion Police ever since.

He was also part of the medical team of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) who helped during the height of the pandemic.

Soriano assured that the surveillance conducted by Alinsug was a legitimate one as they received information that Ydil, the suspect, was identified a new player in the illegal drug trade in Consolacion.

Soriano said that they have yet to investigate on what really happened during the incident that led to the death of Alinsug.

Soriano confirmed that Alinsug was with an informant at that time. He, too, was shot and is reportedly still in critical condition.

With this incident, Soriano said that they will continue to investigate the connection on why Ydil ran to Sitio Tarcom in Lahug after the shooting incident in Barangay Casili in Consolacion town.

“Usually, criminals go to their comfort zone after running from the crime scene. Kahit hindi pa natin na establish, we will coordinate with the CDEU ng Cebu City,” Soriano said.

Geographically, Soriano said that Consolacion town is very adjacent to Cebu City. Considering the progress of the town, it is not impossible that the illegal drug transactions will ‘spill over’ to the town.

