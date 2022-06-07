Paul Pablo delivers confessional new track “Di Inakala”

Davao artist Paul Pablo has shared an earnest new single under Warner Music Philippines called “Di Inakala”. Following his 2022 starter track “Kaya”, the new song is as tender as it can get, with its blend of electronic music and endearing lyrics well-poised as an ode to a new lover. The single makes for a heart-tugging listen, and Paul Pablo continues to prove that he’s an act to watch out for.

A tastefully arranged song that pulls its listeners with its grace, “Di Inakala” is a calming nod to the joys and pleasant surprises of true love. In the track, Paul Pablo pens all his promises to his lover. This is where he also confesses how he didn’t expect to fall this hard. Touching and highly relatable, he shares exactly how the singer’s feeling about his newfound love. Lyrics such as “Masugat man ay di ka bibitawan / malabong mga panaginip ngayo’y malinaw na / Di ko akalaing / ikaw ang para sa akin / di makapaniwalang / ngayo’y nandito ka na / sa’king tabi” show that the singer is more than ready to take on everything for this relationship.

When asked about the overall theme and sound of the track, Paul Pablo said, “I always wanted to create a track that feels intimate and sincere. I wanted the listeners to just hear my voice clearly as I tell them my heartfelt lyrics about finally being with someone you’ve wanted to be with for so long. The sincerity of the song is easily felt through the slow tempo and calm sound of the production. It assembles everything that I’ve imagined about it”. “I’ve been feeling open and free since the first song we’ve released because in every song I make I want it to have a piece of me that is from my expression and knowledge about something,” he added. “This also goes with “Di Inakala”, as simple as imagining myself when I’ll finally find the one, these words popped out of my brain and I matched it with how my heart wants to sing it.”

Paul Pablo has also decided to drop “Di Inakala” at the most opportune time. As we all move forward following the previous years’ events, he explained, “I find it hard to bring out something that people may find irrelevant because of the current political climate and pandemic situation. Some are celebrating, some are weeping, and people are just in mixed emotions about the recent election. I wanted to wait for the right moment and I think that this special month, June, is the right time for me to release another song since it aligns with Pride Month.”

I wanted the listeners to just hear my voice clearly as I tell them my heartfelt lyrics about finally being with someone you’ve wanted to be with for so long.

When asked if he feels a responsibility to be an LGBTQIA+ role model, he said, “What I am and how I present myself in public do not define the LGBTQIA+ community completely. I am simply a product of my preferences, and I believe that we all act and present ourselves differently. It’s difficult to represent something so broad and distinct when you know you can’t justify all of them. But my community holds me in great respect, and they will always be a part of my success. I may not be the ideal or perfect role model, but I am the person and artist who will honor our community and try to break down barriers and renovate mindsets in order for the music industry and mainstream media to take us seriously as we are.”

Going through self-discovery in his own terms, Paul Pablo aims to deliver performances with relatable pieces and well-designed elements that everyone can appreciate. On hearing positive responses from his fans, he shared, “Whenever I get positive feedbacks and messages from new listeners It feels uplifting and it gives me hope that my music career will be successful, although the real satisfaction for me is whenever I get to create a beautiful song, that’s my success but it feels more fulfilling if you know millions of Filipinos appreciate and love to listen to it.”

Already established as a fast-rising act, Paul Pablo is also set to propel even quicker with “Di Inakala” serving as a teaser for things to come. “We will do our best so that I’ll get to see more fans in person through face-to-face shows. I’m still trying to figure out more about my music but I know they will know what’s in store for them. Watch out for the music video of my latest single “Di Inakala” and enjoy the rest of my released songs.”

Paul Pablo’s latest single “Di Inakala” is out now on various digital music platforms. For the latest updates on your favorite musicians, follow Warner Music Philippines on their social media pages.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/warnermusicph

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarnerMusicPH

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/warnermusicph/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/wmphils