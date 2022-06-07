Consolacion mayor-elect Teresa Alegado to continue son’s projects

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Consolacion Vice Mayor and Mayor-elect Teresa “Nene” Alegado is planning to focus on the continuation of the International Container Port (ICP), the reclamation project, transfer of municipal jail, and improvement of health and infrastructure among others when she sits again as mayor.

The inauguration of the elected officials in Consolacion town will be on June 25.

It will be Alegado’s fourth time as the mayor of the town.

Alegado said she will continue her and her son, incumbent Mayor Joannes “joyjoy” Alegado’s programs in which one of them is the reclamation project in Barangay Tayud.

Alegado said if the over 200 hectares reclamation project will be realized, it will boost the town’s economy.

It can be recalled that some residents, environmentalists, and businessmen have objected to the project.

“Ako tiguwang naman ko, these things that I’m doing para ibilin ko ni nga dili maghuot ang mga tawo sa Consolacion, there’s a place for commercial, industrial, mixed used ba so that later on there will really be a demand of a site whereby people can just be in one place sa ila’ng tanang buhaton,” said Alegado.

“I wish that, having been exposed to the developments in other places like the smart city conception akoang damgo ug gipaninguha nga mahimo, as I’ve said daghan manuyo ingun ana manjud na pero ig human na ma enjoy na sila mahinundom pa ba kaha sila nako? It doesn’t matter as long as naa koy legacy nga ikahatag sa katawhan,” Alegado added.

Aside from the reclamation project, she also wanted to transfer the municipal jail located in Barangay Poblacion to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Barangay Panas.

The municipality bought a 1.4-hectare lot in Barangay Panas for the future BJMP facility.

“With the crimes that is tremendously rising, if you will look at the BJMP facility (municipal jail) it’s not nice to look at, congested kaayo. Humane ba ila’ng existence, mangita pa kog kwarta mangatkat pa ko didto to sa national nga makapatukod ko kay ang yuta sa pinalit man sa munisipyo,” she said.

The mayor-elect would also want to continue her climate change adaptation project through improved infrastructures and strengthen the health system. /rcg

