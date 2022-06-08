Rama invites BBM to Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has extended an invitation for President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to attend the Sinulog festival in January 2023.

Rama said he took advantage of their brief encounter at a birthday party, which they both attended in Manila Tuesday night, to personally ask the president-elect to be the city’s guest of honor.

The Cebu City Mayor is now in Manila to represent the city in various meetings.

But while Marcos did not commit to his invitation, Rama said, having the country’s top official come to Cebu will make the planned revival of the festival that was suspended for two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, even grander.

“Kanang commitment unya na ta magstorya ana. But we invited him (Marcos) because we want him to be there during the Sinulog,” he said.

Rama said in an earlier interview that he plans to already revive the Sinulog festival next year and transfer the dance competition in honor of the Señor Sto. Niño to an even bigger venue, at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Cebu City Mayor told reporters in a virtual press conference on Wednesday morning, June 8, about his talk with Marcos.

Aside from the president-elect, Rama said, he also extended his invitation to incoming First Lady Louise Marcos and other members of the First Family.

During their meeting, Rama said, he also managed to discuss with President-elect Marcos several other issues including the ‘future’ of the Office of the Presidential Assistance to the Visayas (OPAV).

Rama said he relayed to Marcos the importance of the OPAV.

The president-elect mentioned that he has his plans for the said office, but Rama said, “I cannot disclose to the public his views and I’ll wait for him to verbalize his plans.”

Before they ended their talk, Rama said, he also informed Marcos that he won’t be make it to his inauguration on June 30 since he will also be having his own inauguration on the same day.

/dcb

