Fully-vaxxed vendors from Mandaue City and Bohol receive livelihood assistance from DOLE-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Several fully vaccinated vendors in Mandaue City in Cebu and Bohol received livelihood equipment assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas’ (DOLE-7) “BikeCINATION” program.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Emmanuel Ferrer, DOLE-7 assistant director, said the P25,000 package of assistance for each vendor includes a mountain bike with lights and horn, insulator bag, helmet, reflector vest, tumbler, cellphone, and a P2,900 prepaid load card.

The agency released delivery business jigs and equipment worth P350,000 to 14 vendors in Mandaue City, while five other workers from Bohol benefitted the project and collectively received P125,000 worth of livelihood assistance from DOLE-7.

Recipients of the BikeCINATION program were identified by the Public Employment Service Offices (PESOs). Beneficiaries in Mandaue City received their assistance at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sport Complex, while beneficiaries from Bohol claimed their assistance from the Bohol field office.

“We hope that this assistance will help them recover from the harsh impact of the pandemic. We know already that there are so

many workers both from the formal and informal economy, who lost their source of income. Under this program, it is our wish for them to bounce back economically,” Ferrer said in a statement.

DOLE-Bohol Officer-in-charge Jessica Uy said the beneficiaries in Bohol were from the municipalities of Getafe, Valencia, Danao, Antequera, and Anda.

BikeCINATION is a special project under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), a grant for entrepreneurial ventures for the working poor, vulnerable and marginalized workers.

“This is an incentive given to the informal sector workers who have completed their vaccination. Equipped with these jigs and materials for delivery business, beneficiaries would no longer just wait for passersby, instead, they can now deliver food items right at the doorstep of their “suki,” Usec. and DSWD 7 concurrent head Victor del Rosario said in a statement.

He also said that the provision of cellular phones and load can also help them accommodate text and calls for deliveries.

