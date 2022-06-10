Man arrested for allegedly molesting girl in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 53-year-old tricycle driver was arrested on Thursday evening, June 9, 2022, after allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Sitio Baracca, Barangay Poblacion 2, Carcar City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, chief of Carcar City Police Station, identified the suspect as Alenogenes Fajardo, 53, a resident of Sitio Riles, Barangay Poblacion 1 in Carcar City.

According to Cabagnot, the arrest of Fajardo happened after the mother of the minor sought assistance of police on June 9, after her daughter told her that she was allegedly molested by the suspect.

Cabagnot said that the victim, a Grade 5 student, was waiting for his father in Sitio Riles, when Fajardo reportedly stopped and asked the girl to board the tricycle he was driving. When she did, he allegedly brought her to Sitio Baracca, where the alleged assault was done.

Cabagnot said that the suspect was not under the influence of liquor when he allegedly molested the girl.

The suspect reportedly belied the accusations thrown against him. But the mother is determined to file a formal complaint against the suspect as the incident traumatized the minor.

The suspect is currently detained at the Carcar City Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

