Garcia on EO: Face mask is made optional, not totally removed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that her Executive Order (EO) No. 16 did not totally remove the need for face masks in certain instances.

It only rationalizes, putting common sense and logic, on the wearing of face masks to allow freedom for residents to choose on the level of safety they want to put on themselves.

Face masks are still required in air-conditioned spaces such as buses, establishments, and others areas.

“Optional. That’s the keyword. We are not saying, do not use. It’s your choice if you continue to wear the face mask in well-ventilated and open spaces…it’s up to you,” said Garcia.

The governor addressed the qualms of the public, saying that face masks was not totally eradicated as the EO provided guidelines for their use.

The wearing of face masks shall be required only in closed and/or air-conditioned spaces.

Individuals who manifest symptoms such as fever, cough, and runny nose will also be required to wear face masks at all time.

It is highly encouraged in crowded places as well even to wear face masks, although it will not be mandatory.

“Let’s not bring the wearing of face masks to ridiculous levels,” said Garcia.

The governor notes that other countries no longer require face masks such as Croatia, Bulgaria, France, Sweden, USA, and many others.

“It is not that we are following the rest. It is that we believe that it’s about time that we rationalize and put some common sense in the wearing of face masks,” said the governor.

She further added that removing the mandatory face mask also would also remove the economic pressure of poor families since they would no longer have to allocate a budget for masks.

Furthermore, the removal of the mandatory face mask would also help the environment given that masks had been filling up the landfill in the past two years.

The governor said she hoped that the Tricities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu would also follow the policy, but she would leave the decision to the respective chief executives.

/dbs

