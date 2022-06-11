Cebu City Jail male dormitory launches ‘Donate A Book Campaign’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Do you have books that you no longer use at home?

Share these with students of the Oprra National High School in Cebu City.

Personnel at the male dormitory of the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan are accepting book donations as part of their 11th Community Relations Service Month celebration this June. This is also their way of supporting the Balik Eskwela program of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Jail Officer (JO3) Blanche Aliño said they will soon put the donated books on display on a dilapidated van which city jail inmates converted into a mini library for use by students of the public high school.

Two inmates helped repaint the van while several others worked on its interior, Aliño said.

“Ang nag repair sad ani (van) kay atoang mga PDL para mugwapa sya. Now, conducive na siya, mga six siguro ka students ang pwede musulod at a time. Pwede ra sila mag Indian sit,” Aliño said.

Aliño said they thought of collecting book donations and giving their old van a facelift as a means to promote reading among the youth and to establish rapport with their neighboring communities.

So far, they already received a donation of four boxes of books which they will soon put on display on the mini library.

“Makita nimo ang community engagement. Maka overwhelm kay daghan kaayo ilang gihatag,” she added.

A turnover of the donated books is scheduled on Wednesday, June 15.

Books that can no longer be accommodated at their mini library will be handed to school officials for display at their own school library.

Aside from this, jail personnel will also be conducting a clean-up drive and tree planting on June 21 as part of their 11th Community Relations Service Month celebration.

