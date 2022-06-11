Over 2,000 overseas jobs await participants of 2022 Kalayaan Jobs Fair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Looking for an employment opportunity abroad?

More than 2,000 job vacancies are up for grab during the 2022 Kalayaan TNK Jobs and Business Fair scheduled this Sunday, June 12, that will be held simultaneously at the Robinsons Galleria in Cebu City and the Lamberto Macias Complex Center in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) said several countries in Asia, the Middle East Region, and Europe are in need of Filipino workers.

Quoting the latest data from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) in Central Visayas, DOLE-7 said, a total of eight private recruitment agencies are joining the pool of employers for this year’s Kalayaan jobs and business fair.

As of June 9, POEA registered a total of 2,233 overseas job vacancies for applicants in Cebu and another 861 for those coming from Negros Oriental.

Dr. Efren Vito, chief of the DOLE-Employment Promotion and Workers’ Welfare Division, said qualified applicants will be sent for employment to Japan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

DOLE-7 said about 250 factory workers are needed in Taiwan; 250 nurses for Germany; 218 petrol fillers for the UAE; 200 sales associates for Kuwait; 200 nurses and 100 nurse staffs for the UK, and 69 assistant sales pronto for the UAE.

In addition, over 5, 000 local jobs will also be made available for those who wanted to work in Cebu and Damaguete City.

Of these job opportunities, 2,958 will be made available during the Cebu City job fair while 2,012 will be available in the Dumaguete City job fair.

Usec. and DOLE-7 concurrent head Victor Del Rosario is asking the jobseekers to do their best, be hopeful, and be inspired as they go through their job seeking journey.

