Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughters finally reunite with their father after 15 years apart

CEBU, Philippines —Ruffa Gutierrez took to social media to share a heartwarming video of the reunion of her daughters, Lorin and Venice, with their father Yilmaz Bektas in Istanbul, Turkey.

Lorin and Venice flew to Istanbul to finally see their father after 15 years of being apart.

“The greatest love story of all time is between a father and his daughters. ❤️ A beautiful and heartwarming reunion after 15 years of being apart,” Ruffa captioned the video with the hashtags #NewBeginnings, #TogetherAgain, #Yilmaz, #Ilknaz, #Lorin and #Venice.

Lorin and Venice also shared photos of their bonding moments with their father Yilmaz and half-sister Ilknaz Bektas.

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Ruffa shared photos of her sending her daughters off on their flight to Istanbul, and wished them a “meaningful, memorable, and fun” trip.

Ruffa and Yilmaz got married in 2003 and got separated in 2007. Their annulment was granted in 2012.

