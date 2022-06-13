Dead man with several stab wounds, whose throat was cut, found in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still trying to identify the killer or killers of an 18-year-old man, whose body was found on Sunday, June 12, in Carcar City with multiple stab wounds and with his throat cut.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ardioleto Cabagnot, Carcar City Police Station chief, identified the dead man as Renante Rosales of Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City in southern Cebu.

Cabagnot said Rosales’ body was found in a grassy portion of Sitio Lower Ylaya of Barangay Can-asujan by two passersby, who called the police after they saw the bloodied body of Rosales.

The Carcar Police chief said that the victim was believed to be a mentally challenged person since the information they gathered showed that the victim was raised in Mandaue City since he was still a minor because of his “mental disability’.

However, Cabagnot said he had no knowledge of how long the victim was in Carcar City, but they learned that the victim was living with his sister in the city in the last three years.

Cabagnot said that their investigation in identifying the possible suspects of this gruesome crime was ongoing.

However, he said that there was a big possibility that the suspect or suspects carried a grudge against the victim considering how brutal the crime was committed.

“Naay deperensya sa pangisip, basin ba dakong posibilidad nga naay nahasulan ani. Unya ba kaha naay nahimo nga di pod nindot kay grabeng brutal pagkahimo,” Cabagnot said.

(There is a big possibility that the victim was mentally challenged and perhaps, he could have irritated or angered the suspect or suspects. And he could have done something really wrong that prompted the attacker or attackers to commit the brutal crime.)

Carcar City is a city in Cebu province, which is situated 39.1 kilometers south of Cebu City.

