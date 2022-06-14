Ruffa Gutierrez: ‘Trust in God’s perfect timing’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It is all in the past now.

This is what everyone is getting from the recent posts of former beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez following the sweet reunion of her two daughters, Lorin and Venice with their father Yilmaz Bektas in Turkey.

Ruffa has been sharing videos on her Instagram account of this reunion that took 15 years to happen.

From sending off her daughters to Istanbul to sharing how the heartwarming first hug shared by her daughters and their father, to the fun things her daughters are doing in Istanbul, Ruffa got them covered.

In her recent IG post, Ruffa said what it took for this sweet reunion to happen.

“Trust in God’s perfect timing. It took patience and a whole lot of faith, but everything was worth the wait. ❤️🙏🏻👯‍♀️🇹🇷,” wrote Ruffa.

This Tiktok video which she shared on her IG feed showed the fun times her daughters and Yilmaz have been doing during this trip.

Ruffa and Yilmaz tied the knot in 2003 and filed for an annulment in 2007. /rcg

