Payout of midyear cash assistance for PWDs, seniors in Lapu starts June 16

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Good news for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced that starting on Thursday, June 16, 2022, the city government will start the payout of their midyear cash assistance.

Chan said that senior citizens will receive P4,000 while PWDs will get P3,000 each.

The distribution will first start in Olango Island on June 16, while June 17 and 18 would be the schedule for the distribution in mainland Lapu-Lapu.

Chan, however, said that senior citizens must personally claim their financial assistance.

“Bawal and authorization. Siya gyud mismo ang mokuha,” Chan said.

(Authorization letters are prohibited. The beneficiary should personally get the aid.)

The distribution is in line with the city’s celebration of its 61st Charter Day Anniversary.

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) head Junard Abalos said that the distribution will be held in barangay gymnasiums or public schools.

Abalos said the city has around 31,737 senior citizens and 6,718 PWDs.

For bedridden beneficiaries, Abalos said that their relatives must inform the city so that they can schedule a visit and deliver the payout to their homes. The same policy will also apply to PWDs.

Chan also stressed that beneficiaries whose demise fell on or before April 29, the next of kin cannot receive the midyear bonus of their loved ones. As for those who died on April 30 and or onwards, the next of kin may still claim the midyear bonus.

If the spouse will claim on behalf of the partner, he or she must show proof of relationship like a marriage certificate and death certificate.

If children of beneficiaries will claim, one may present the birth and death certificate of their loved ones.

Aside from this, the city will also distribute a P1,000 birthday gift to senior citizens who celebrated their birthdays in April and May.

