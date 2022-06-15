Construction of Duljo-Mamabaling-White Road diversion road underway

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Construction of a diversion road that runs from Barangay Duljo to Barangay Mambaling and stretches even to White Road in Barangay Inayawan is already underway.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson for infrastructure, said in a post that the groundwork for the project began on June 12, 2022.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has begun Phase One of the project, which will start with a bypass and diversion roads along Mambaling South Boulevard.

“Cebu City Government in Collaboration with Dpwh-District Engineering Office will be Opening a New Road from Carlock in Duljo-Fatima (besides the Cockpit) passing thru the Coastal Boulevard in Mambaling all the way up to connecting White Roads in Inayawan,” said Guardo.

Guardo expects that the project, once completed, will help decongest traffic in the south along Natalio Bacalso Avenue since motorists will soon have an alternative option with this new route.

“Two connector Roads are expected to be Built in addition to the Existing Vestil Road in Mambaling. One will be from South Road Properties (SRP) to Pardo and another one from SRP to White Roads in Inayawan,” said Guardo.

The diversion road is one of the few projects ongoing around the SRP area with the DPWH recently confirming the start of the P600 million rotunda at the F. Vestil-South Coastal Road junction.

DPWH confirmed that P250,000 has been downloaded for road widening of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

With the road projects in the area, Guardo believes that traffic problems in the south will improve in the coming months.

Diversion of traffic from the N. Bacalso Avenue to the interior roads and the SRP will help decongest the secondary roads in the southern barangays.

