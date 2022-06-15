Cebu City going all out for Palarong Pambansa Boxing VisMin Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Cebu City Government will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the Palarong Pambansa Boxing VisMin Cup slated July 12 to 15, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The four-day regional boxing event featuring promising amateur boxers from Visayas and Mindanao serves as an acid test for Cebu City’s bid to host the full Palarong Pambansa national meet in the next three years under Mayor Mike Rama’s term.

A total of 80 boxers from the Visayas and Mindanao will be competing in the event, CCSC Chairman John Pages said during a press conference held at the Cebu City Hall on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

“This has been in the works for the last few months. Our preparation ani between DepEd, Mayor’s office, Vice Mayor’s office, the budget and all has been in the works. We’re formally making the announcement for the Palarong Pambansa Boxing VisMin Cup,” said Pages.

“As we all know, the last time Cebu City hosted Palarong Pambansa was in 1994. It was 28 years ago. It has really been too long since Cebu last hosted Palarong Pambansa. It is our goal that within the three-year term of Mayor Mike Rama, we will host again the national Palarong Pambansa,” added Pages.

Pages hopes the boxing event and the football tournament held last month will help Cebu City get that hosting rights for the Palaro.

“At the same time, it’s our stepping stone in building a relationship with DepEd to show them our interest and capability to ultimately host once again after 28 years the Palarong Pambansa,” Pages said.

Last month, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) successfully hosted the three-day Palarong Pambansa Football bubble football at the same venue, featuring four teams.

The Boxing VisMin Cup features two categories; the junior boys (15-16 years old) and youth boys (17-18 y.o) and will be divided into various weight classes.

To bolster its hosting, CCSC partnered with Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI), which provided a top-notch boxing ring, LED walls, and sound system.

Pages promised that all participants will be treated very well during the tournament. They will provide mattresses, WiFi internet connectivity, clean toilets, bathrooms, and cozy billeting at the Abellana National School (ANS). This is to prove that Cebu City is highly capable of hosting the Palarong Pambansa in the future.

All boxers, trainers, and officials must undergo Covid-19 antigen results 72 hours before their arrival in Cebu City to ensure the safety of all participants in the tournament.

In addition, CCSC and the Cebu City Government have chosen the Saint Vincent Hospital as its primary medical center in case of emergency during the boxing tournament.

“We will do what we can to make their stay comfortable, safe, and convenient. This boxing event nato is part of this engagement in Palarong Pambansa with DepEd; we hope na to meet or exceed the standards. The expectations of everyone when you talk about Cebu it’s quite high baya, wala may panghambog sa ato diri sa Cebu. Taas ilang pagtan-aw nato,” said Pages.

