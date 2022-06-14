Cebu City to host Palaro amateur boxing event

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City will be hosting a major amateur boxing event under the Palarong Pambansa, a month after the Department of Education (DepEd) named the “Queen City of the South” a model city for sports events under the new normal.

The official announcement is expected to be made in a press conference by the Cebu City Government and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The amateur boxing event of the Palarong Pambansa is slated in July.

Last May, Palarong Pambansa secretartiat head Maximo Abalos and DepEd Director of Palarong Pambansa Secretariat Joel Erestain announced that they are choosing Cebu City to be the host of its multi-sports events, which follows a bubble format.

The Palarong Pambansa top brass were in Cebu last month to organize the Palarong Pambansa football, a bubble-format tournament at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) which was a huge success.

The Palarong Pambansa boxing event is expected to be the largest amateur boxing tournament in Cebu since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament is expected to draw more than a hundred amateur boxers from various regions around the country. The tournament will also be held under a bubble environment.

It means, everyone involved in the tournament from the boxers to tournament officials are required to be quarantined and should follow health and safety protocols, same as the football tournament last May.

DepEd and Palarong Pambansa already announced last May that they are choosing Cebu to host the boxing event, but the official announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City eyed as model host city of sports events amid the new normal

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy