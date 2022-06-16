140 job applicants hired on the spot in DOLE-7 Kalayaan jobs fair

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 140 job applicants in the region were hired on the spot during the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas’ (DOLE-7’s) Kalayaan Day Jobs Fair held in Cebu and Dumaguete, last Sunday, June 12, 2022.

In a press statement, Usec. and DOLE-7 Concurrent Regional Director Victor A. Del Rosario said a total of 136 applicants were hired on the spot for local employment, while four others were hired immediately for overseas posts.

Of these, 62 job applicants who joined the Cebu City jobs fair were hired directly, while the remaining 78 joined the Dumaguete City event in Negros Oriental.

“We are very glad and grateful for the outcome of the two job fairs which we simultaneously conducted last Sunday. What is very interesting is that this number of HOTS (hired on the spot) is likely to increase in the coming days as we also have tallied many applicants falling under the Near Hires category,” Del Rosario said.

DOLE-7 said the 603 “near hires” are considered hired, but they would still need to submit additional requirements that they lack during the actual jobs fair.

The regional agency logged 455 “near hires” for local employment and 145 others for overseas employment.

About 8,000 job openings were made available during the Kalayaan jobs fairs, attended by 61 employers. However, of the 1,906 applicants, only 795 were considered qualified, DOLE-7 said.

It also said noted that 15 applicants were referred to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for further Skills Training; 117 to other agencies offering services at the One-Stop-Shop, and about 39 to the Department of Trade and Industry for business opportunities.

“It is our humble intention to also liberate our fellows – the fresh graduates, the unemployed youth, the displaced workers, the graduates of training institutions, and all job seekers alike – from unemployment and poverty. We are profoundly indebted to all our partners and the participating employers for their generous and friendly help in making sure that the job fairs held last Sunday were made possible. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!” Del Rosario said.

DOLE said it will continuously monitor the status of the near hires for a month right after the conduct of the job fairs. /rcg

