DOLE-7 on May 1 virtual job fair: Only 1 hired on the spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas or DOLE-7 has only recorded one job applicant who got hired on the spot (HOTS) during the conduct of their first-ever virtual job fair held on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The virtual job fair was in line with the agency’s celebration of the 119th anniversary of Labor Day.

DOLE-7 has partnered with Mynimo.com during the activity, providing 1,711 job vacancies offered by 70 participating companies.

DOLE-7: It was a challenge

Luchel Taniza, information officer of DOLE-7, admitted that the virtual job fair was a challenge to them since this was the first time that they were holding this kind of activity.

Aside from this, employers were also facing limitations and restrictions during the conduct of interviews with job applicants.

“Ang uban man gud, especially sa BPO, they said that they cannot hire on the spot because they need to recommend pa the potential candidate to an actual test on how well they can express themselves,” Taniza said.

(The other companies, especially BPOs, they cannot hire on the spot because they would need to recommend the potential candidate to do an actual test on how well they could express themselves.)

“Unlike when you conduct a job fair personally, the employer will really get to interview you personally on the day, should you be able to proceed to the next step,” the DOLE-7 information officer said.

Aside from this, some applicants were not also adept at using their gadgets and technologies involved.

Level up on June 12

Taniza, however, said that they would try to level up the conduct of a virtual job fair on June 12, during the celebration of Independence Day.

Aside from the job fair, DOLE-7 also conducted a skills demonstration training, lecture, and orientation on business coaching, among others, in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

They also held a virtual one-stop-shop for job seekers, who would wish to secure some requirements, in coordination with the Social Security System (SSS), Philhealth, PagIbig, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), among others.

/dbs

