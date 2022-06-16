Cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and some areas in Cebu Province under Alert Level 1 from June 16-30

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will remain under Alert Level 1, the most relaxed community quarantine classification from June 16 to June 30, 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 15, Acting Presidential Spokesperson Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the recommendations of the sub-Technical Working Group for Data Analytics, which included keeping the three highly-urbanized cities in Cebu under Alert Level 1.

Aside from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, other areas in Cebu that are still under Alert Level 1 for the next 15 days are Alcoy, Borbon, Talisay City, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela.

Other Cebu Province areas which are not mentioned above are placed under Alert Level 2 “without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification.”

The IATF, in its amended guidelines on the implementation of Alert Level Systems for COVID-19, allows 100 percent capacity in business establishments and other establishments operating in areas placed under Alert Level 1, subject to presentation and proof of full vaccination.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), earlier, said that the region has already vaccinated 70 percent of its target population for COVID-19.

However, the DOH-7 also stated that they had recently increased their target from 70 percent to 80 percent due to the emergence and threats of new variants.

READ:

70% in Central Visayas inoculated against COVID-19

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy