Underground Battle MMA postponed

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Underground Battle 41 (UGB 41): Unstoppable mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card was rescheduled to another date.

The fight card, which features 12 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bouts, was supposed to be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Day-as sports complex in Cebu City.

However, a recent announcement was made by its promoters from Underground Battle MMA and its Cebu counterpart, Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. that the fight card will be postponed and a new date will be announced soon.

The main event features Niño Rio “Pitbull” Saoy of Mactan Combat Sports of Lapu-Lapu City facing off against Rendel “The Destroyer” Camenci of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental in a three-round MMA bout.

Meanwhile, the co-main event pits slugger-turned Jiu-jitsu specialist Arnel “Ronin X” Ylanan (7-5) of Cebu taking on Romil John “Aswang” Deita (8-3) of Roxas City.

The undercard bout features Yaw-Yan ArDigma’s Renante Noblefranca versus Dexter Gajeles of Team South Bag Boxing Gym, Christian Tabunag of Team KMA vs. John Paul Teves of Team South Bag Boxing Gym.

In addition, Michael Rebayos (Red Neos Gladiator MMA Talisay City) and Michael Cabayao (The Cage Gym Ilo-Ilo City) will also be featured in the fight card.

The rest of the fight card pits Rodel Lejarde (Seldef MMA) vs. Rhino Casipe (Ilo-Ilo Combat Sports), Isaac Dela Cruz (Lapu-LapU Striker MMA) vs. Francis Nicoyco (Ilo-Ilo Combat Sports), Joseph Huete (Red Neos) vs. Rodel Calbog (Team Southbag), Kim Bisbal (Lapu-Lapu Striker MMA) vs. Peter Paul Sonido (ER Spawn MMA), Jason Maranga (Calma MMA) vs Roldan Amban (ER Spawn MMA), Ivan Diputado (Dipolog Top Team) vs. Francis Neil Quilaquila (Team Southbag), and Laurence Pendejito (JB Dream Fitness) vs. Justine Somido (ER Spawn MMA).

/bmjo

