Underground Battle MMA features 12 bouts in Day-as

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans will be treated to a slam-bang affair as the Underground Battle (UGB) MMA will feature 12 exciting bouts in the “UGB 41: Unstoppable” fight card to be held at the Barangay Day-as Sports Complex on June 18, 2022.

The main event features Niño Rio “Pitbull” Saoy of Mactan Combat Sports of Lapu-Lapu City facing off against Rendel “The Destroyer” Camenci of Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental in a three-round MMA bout.

Saoy sports a professional MMA record of eight wins with four losses while Camenci has the upper hand in terms of experience with his 17-4-1 (win-loss-draw) record.

The co-main event pits slugger-turned Jiu-jitsu specialist Arnel “Ronin X” Ylanan (7-5) of Cebu taking on Romil John “Aswang” Deita (8-3) of Roxas City.

The fight card has ten more MMA bouts featuring Cebuano and visiting MMA fighters from around the Visayas and Mindanao.

One of the promoters, Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., told CDN Digital that they will be using an octagon cage for the fight card.

UGB MMA is a growing MMA startup that has seven locations in the Philippines, including Cebu.

In addition, it has also expanded in various parts around the world including Brazil, Argentina, India, Nigeria, Thailand, and Turkey.

UGB MMA isn’t just an MMA promotional outfit, but also an MMA stable which offers potential fighters a scholarship program to develop them into top-caliber pro fighters in the future.

Before the UGB 41: Unstoppable in Cebu, it will have a separate fight card in Legazpi City, Albay on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

