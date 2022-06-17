Lapu barangays with highest number of vaccinated individuals receive awards

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government, together with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI), has awarded the top 5 barangays that garnered the highest percentage of vaccinated individuals against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) during the city’s 61st Charter Day on Friday, June 17, 2022.

This is under the “BAKUNA Awards” initiated by RAFI to encourage the barangays to give more effort to the vaccination campaign of the government.

Of the 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu City, Barangay Ibo emerged on top with a vaccination rate of 201.94 percent.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan personally turned over the cash prize of P50,000 and a certificate of recognition to Ibo Barangay Captain Mary Jane Cahilog.

Cahilog, for her part, said that she encouraged her constituents to have themselves vaccinated by conducting recoridas and giving financial assistance to those who would come early to the vaccination sites.

“Nanghatag ta ug financial assistance, especially sa mga senior citizens, kay mahadlok man,” Cahilog said.

She, however, clarified that the money came from her pocket.

The P50,000 cash prize that they received, Cahilog said, will be used to buy new equipment in their health center, while the remaining would be distributed equally to her personnel in the health center.

Aside from Ibo, included in the Top 5 barangays are Barangay Poblacion (119.56%), Barangay Pusok (108.17), Barangay Pajo (102.95%), and Basak (86.74%).

Aside from a certificate of recognition, they also received cash prizes from RAFI.

Barangay Poblacion also received a special award for being the first barangay to achieve herd immunity for senior citizens at 83.54 percent. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Fire victims to be prioritized in Lapu’s vaccination program

More minors get jabbed in Lapu-Lapu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy