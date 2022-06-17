Architects basketball tournament to start on June 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, one of Cebu’s longest-running basketball clubs, the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC), will hold the 4th Corporate Cup 2022 on Sunday, June 19, at the Maria Montessori International School gymnasium in Barangay Talamban, Cebu City.

Six teams will be competing for supremacy in the annual basketball tournament, which was halted during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The basketball league was officially launched on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Azia Suites and Residences. The launching was spearheaded by organizers in Oliver Tan and Paolo Alberto.

“Last year pa unta ni siya namo sugdan. Pero, amo pa ni gipafloat ang league kay gamay pa man ang nagparegister ato nga time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pero after sa pagopen balik sa sports sa Cebu earlier this year, nilapas na sa 70 ka architects ang nagpaenlist sa tournament,” said Alberto.

(We planned to start this last year, but we had to let the league float because at that time only a few registered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But after sports activities opened in Cebu earlier this year, we have more than 70 architects who enlisted in the tournament.)

The league features six teams in AEG Building Prints, Unitec, Boysen Paints, Island Premium Paints, Modern Windows, and Build Rite Construction Chemicals.

“Pagfirst ang among target kay 72 architects ra para madivide namo among the teams, pero we were surprised that nalapas ang nagpalista nga architects para sa tournament,” said Alberto.

(At first our target was 72 architects so that these can be divided among the teams, but we were surprised that the number of architects for the tournament has exceeded [our expectations].)

“Excited kaayo ming tanan moduwa og basketball after two and a half years. Last namo nga league was March 2020, a few days before naglockdown ang last game namo. So, it was a very long time ago,” he said.

(We are excited to play basketball after two and a half years The last league that we played in was in March 2020, a few days before there was a lockdown. So it was a very long time ago.)

Barangayan system

The league format follows a Barangayan system, where all players in each team are required to play 5-10 minutes in each period.

The top two teams after the eliminations will earn a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth ranked teams also earn the same advantage, but in the quarterfinals against the fifth and sixth ranked teams.

The opening ceremony on Sunday features the “Best Muse” side event while the scheduled games will be raffled by the organizers.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 12 noon.

/dbs

