More minors get jabbed in Lapu-Lapu
LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already inoculated 3,677 teens aged 12 to 17 years old for their first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.
This was based on the data from the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO) as of November 15, 2021.
Vaccination for the pediatric age started on November 3, 2021 at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.
Aside from this, the CHO has also reported that 12,452 kids in the city have registered to be vaccinated. This is in preparation for the next vaccination level.
Meanwhile, a downward trend is already noted on the COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City, according to CHO daily monitoring reports.
On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) only recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in Lapu-Lapu City. The number of active cases is at 80.
Looking back, the generally decreasing “rise-and-fall” number of daily COVID-19 cases dove from a three-digit figure last August to a two-digit figure last October and to a single-digit number this month, according to the DOH report.
/bmjo
READ MORE: Vaccination of minors vs COVID-19 seen as urgent
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.