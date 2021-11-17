More minors get jabbed in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government has already inoculated 3,677 teens aged 12 to 17 years old for their first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

This was based on the data from the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO) as of November 15, 2021.

Vaccination for the pediatric age started on November 3, 2021 at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

Aside from this, the CHO has also reported that 12,452 kids in the city have registered to be vaccinated. This is in preparation for the next vaccination level.

Meanwhile, a downward trend is already noted on the COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu City, according to CHO daily monitoring reports.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) only recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in Lapu-Lapu City. The number of active cases is at 80.

Looking back, the generally decreasing “rise-and-fall” number of daily COVID-19 cases dove from a three-digit figure last August to a two-digit figure last October and to a single-digit number this month, according to the DOH report.

/bmjo

