Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana divorce na: It was not a perfect relationship, but we both know how much we loved each other

“NOW that the divorce decree is final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for,” bahagi ito ng official statement ni Tom Rodriguez na inilabas ng manager niyang si Popoy Caritativo sa kanyang Facebook account kaninang 8PM tungkol sa naging wakas ng relasyon nila ng asawang si Carla Abellana.

Kaarawan ni Carla noong Hunyo 12 at ang tanging wish niya ay, “My birthday wish is to be happy.”

Kung ia-analisa ay gusto ni Carla na maging masaya at ito ay ang kanyang kalayaan sa pagiging mag-asawa nila ni Tom.

Pinalayas ni Carla ang dating asawa dahil lahat ng gamit nito ay iniwan sa labas ng bahay nila base ito sa kuwento ng talent manager/vlogger na si Ogie Diaz sa kanyang Showbiz Update YouTube channel kamakailan.

At noong Huwebes ay naglabas na ng saloobin niya si Carla kung bakit nauwi sa hiwalayan ang pagsasama nila ni Tom pagkalipas ng ilang buwang kasal.

Anyway, ang nilalaman ng statement ni Tom mula sa FB post ni Popoy.

“I left the Philippines for the US last March 13, with the realization that despite all my efforts, Carla had already given up on our marriage.

“A lot has been said against me but in the end, Carla and I are the only two people who know the truth. I refuse to allow anyone, only wants to use us in our brokenness, for news.

“It was not a perfect relationship, but we both know how much we loved each other.

“I will no longer dwell on the reasons why our marriage fell apart. So many lies have been said of me which are completely untrue and utterly unfair.

“I may have fallen short as a partner, especially when I lost all my money to someone who preyed on my gullibility, but it must be stressed that at no time did I ever leave a hand on Carla.”

Nabanggit ito ni Tom na never niyang sinaktan ng pisikal ang asawa bilang sagot sa sa sinabi ng dating asawa.

“Binigay ko po buong buhay ko sa kanya. 7 na taon po akong bawal magalit, magtampo, masaktan, mabigo, malungkot, madismaya dahil hindi po pwede. Makakatikim po ako kahit subukan ko pong ipaliwanag sa kanya na nasasaktan niya ako at hindi po tama ang mga ginagawa niya,” saad ni Carla.

Sa pagpapatuloy ni Tom, “I have accepted her decision that it is time to move forward, independent from each other.

“I have to teach myself how to fall out of love from her. This will be a lonely, painful path that I shall take, but together with my family here in the US.

“I have the strongest support system. I am with people who will never judge and who will only love me unconditionally.

“Now that the divorce decree is final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for.

“This will be the last you will hear from me on the matter. I have no desire to violate the gag order issued on us and our lawyers.

“I remain grateful to GMA for its patience and understanding and for giving me time to heal, and to my manager and friend Popoy and to Tita Joji, for never giving up on me.”

Samantala, ayon sa source namin ay may mga offers na TV series ang GMA 7 kay Tom pero hindi na raw muna babalik ng Pilipinas ang aktor dahil gusto muna nitong gamutin ang sugat na likha ng paghihiwalay nila ng babaeng mahal na mahal niya.

Klinaro rin na hindi totoong nakikitira si Tom sa bahay ng mga kaibigan niya sa Amerika dahil umuupa siya on his own.

