PSL 21-Under hoop wars to go ‘full blast’ in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The much-anticipated Pilipinas Super League 21-under inaugural conference Visayas-Mindanao leg promises basketball fans top-tier hardcourt action starting on July 2, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Sawang Calero, here.

The Visayas-Mindanao leg features ten teams headed by the PSL 21-under invitational cup champion Consolacion Sarok Weavers.

During a press conference on June 18, 2022, at the Dimes Cafe & Bistro in Barangay Mabolo, PSL president Rocky Chan made significant announcements for the league, which kicks off a day ahead of the Luzon leg that starts on July 3 in Pampanga.

Chan was joined by the head of basketball operations, Leo Isaac, and deputy commissioner Chelito Caro during the presser.

“Our initial schedule was June 25 and 26. However, we moved it to a later date to improve our coverage. We’ve been discussing about it, sayang ang opportunity, since we’re now having Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. So, why not make this league louder? So, let’s make it full coverage. We’re going full blast for the 21-under, so it’s going to be very exciting,” said Chan.

“Dako kaayo ug plano ang PSL 21-under, we’re so excited for the Visayas and Mindanao teams who committed, especially the defending champions of our invitational, the Consolacion Sarok Weavers. So, we’re very thankful, of course, for the teams coming from Mindanao.”

Joining the Sarok Weavers in the 21-under hardcourt action are the returning ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Chiefs and newcomers Sherilin Plastic Mandaue City, San Fernando Buffalos, Bogo City, and the Municipality of Barili.

Four Mindanao teams in Cagayan de Oro Sealcor Kingfishers, Davao Occidental Dreamers, Davao del Norte Future Hoops, and the Bukidnon Cowboys will be among the competitors.

According to Isaac, the Luzon leg in Pampanga features 11 teams, with three of them yet to confirm.

So far, the Pampanga Delta Team, Pampanga Ballers Association, Cocolife Pasig City Pirates, Mapua Institute of Technology, Immaculada Concepcion College-Caloocan, Bicolano Batang Oragon Tabaco City, Lucena (Quezon), and the Laguna Lakers have confirmed their participation in the Luzon leg.

Mandaluyong City, Cainta (Rizal), and Bacoor, Cavite have yet to confirm.

The tournament format, according to Caro, will follow a single-round robin; the top four teams from Visayas and Mindanao proceed to the playoffs. The top two teams then vie for the semifinals.

League officials will award the Visayas and Mindanao champions, despite merging the two regions in a single leg. In addition, the runners-up in each region will join them in the national finals planned to be held in Luzon.

“Abangan nila yung mga teams from Mindanao, especially the Davao Occidental. Yung mga Mindanao teams kung pupunta dito sa Cebu, ready na talaga sila. Aabangan talaga ng mga basketball fans yung mga Mindanao teams kasi palaban talaga sila. Exciting yung games natin every night, bakbakan yung mga games,” said Caro.

“Yung mga teams na maglalaro sa PSL 21-under, nagpapalakas sila lalo sa conference na ito kasi yung gauge nila yung Consolacion Sarok Weavers, sila yung team to beat dito sa tournament.”

