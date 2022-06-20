Two-tier tax on salt used in food, drinks pushed
MANILA, Philippines —- A health advocates’ party-list lawmaker on Sunday sought taxes on the amount of salt used in food and drinks to generate more funds for the Universal Health Care Act.
Barangay Health and Wellness (BHW) party list Rep. Angelica Natasha Co pushed for a two-tier tax on low-and high-sodium food and beverages to encourage the manufacture of less salty and healthier products.
“That will encourage producers of processed food to shift to low-sodium products to bring down high health costs from too much consumption of salty food,” Co said in a statement on Sunday.
She pointed out that revenues from the two-tier tax collection from sodium could be used as additional funding for the Universal Health Care Act.
RELATED STORIES
2022 starts with tax, price hikes on cigarettes, alcohol
Cebu City mulls tax amnesty to help businesses amid minimum wage hike
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.