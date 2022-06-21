CDRRMO issues reminders in case of landslides



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has issued reminders on what to do in case of landslides.

Renzo del Rosario, CDRRMO data management chief, urges the public to call the city’s emergency hotline at 0932 537 7770 and 0917 839 9896 in case of an emergency.

Del Rosario also appeals to residents living in mountain areas, particularly those prone to landslides to be cautious and careful, especially during bad weather.

He also said that everyone should always monitor weather updates.

As of the 2:37 p.m. weather update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Cebu including Aloguinsan, Barili, Dumanjug, San Fernando, Carcar City, Sibonga, Argao, Ronda, Alegria, Badian.

At around noon on Tuesday, June 21, CDRRMO personnel responded to a landslide incident in Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Over this, Del Rosario issued the following reminders to the public.

1. Monitor ang weather condition pamaagi sa atong facebook page. Mo issue atong facebook page ug Thunderstorm warning;

2. Mahimong mabinantayon sa mga timailhan sa possible ng paghulga sa pagdahili sa yuta. Kung mahitabo gani ang pagdahili sa yuta, bakwet dayon ta sa layo ug safe nga lugar;

3. Pangayo tabang dayon sa barangay hall ug mahimo manawag mo sa atong Cebu City Emergency Hotline numbers. 0932 537 7770, 0917-839-9896 para maka responde mi dayon sa inyoha. /rcg

