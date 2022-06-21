Cebu to experience intermittent rains until Wednesday dawn – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) based in Mactan, Cebu logged a total of 6.5 millimeters (mm) of rain from the last 24 hours, from Monday until 8 a.m. of Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

This is equivalent to 32,500 barrels of rain per square kilometer, for one mm of rain is equivalent to 5,000 barrels of rain per square kilometer.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, said that based on their latest forecast, Cebu City and other areas in Cebu will continue to experience intermittent rains this Tuesday until Wednesday dawn, June 22.

Intermittent rains, he said, are mainly caused by wind convergence or the convergence of wind within the northern hemisphere that causes cloudiness.

Eclarino said they have also monitored a shallow or weak low pressure area (LPA) at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, located about 205 kilometers south of Cuyo, Palawan. He, however, said that this LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

Eclarino said Cebu can already expect a generally fair weather, with a chance of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, from Wednesday morning to Friday, June 24.

“Atong expected is until within this day (tonight until dawn of the next day) naa tay mga intermittent nga mga pag-uwan and tomorrow balik na ta sa generally fair weather,” he told CDN Digital.

Moreover, Eclarino explained that we are currently experiencing a monsoon break the reason why Cebu and the rest of the country are still experiencing fair to hot weather even if Pagasa already declared the onset of rainy season on May 18.

Monsoon break occurs when the southwest monsoon, locally known as “Habagat” is unable to reach the country, according to Pagasa. At this time, Habagat would have caused rain.

Because of the monsoon break, the country will have generally fair weather, with the possibility of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms in some key cities.

