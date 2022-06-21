‘Scammer’ surrenders to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ahong Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A wedding coordinator accused of scamming 16 couples turned himself over to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Tuesday afternoon, June 21, 2022.

Chan confirmed in a Facebook post that after appealing to netizens to help him locate the whereabouts of Greg Osain, the alleged scammer, the latter showed up in his residence in Barangay Pajo to surrender.

“Wa pa lay usa ka oras gikan sa atong pagpost, mi-surrender na ang atong nahisgutan kaganiha nga usa ka wedding coordinator nga wala mipatim-aw sa kasal sa usa sa atong mga followers nga misumbong diri sa atong page. Iyang gidala ang iyang kaugalingon didto sa among panimalay aron boluntaryo nga mo-surrender,” Chan said in a separate FB post.

Chan said that the wedding coordinator told him that his conscience forced him to surrender.

The mayor, meanwhile, told Osain to face the consequences of his wrongdoings.

On Monday, June 20, couples visited Chan at the city hall and asked the mayor to help them locate Osain.

Chan told the victims to file a complaint against the suspect before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Lapu-Lapu City.

The victims told Chan that they paid the wedding coordinator an amount ranging from P70,000 to more than P100,000. However, when the schedule of their weddings approaches, they could no longer contact the wedding coordinator.

“Usa ka adlaw sa wala pa ang kasal, dili na ma-contact si Greg ug wala nay update sa progress sa kalihukan sa kasal. Anaa na usab niya ang kwarta nga panggastos unta sa kasal,” Chan’s post reads.

He added that one of the complainants became depressed after knowing that the wedding coordinator did not prepare anything for her wedding.

“Karon, dakong kasagmuyo sa atong follower o ang reklamante kay naghinamhinam na unta siya sa ilang espesyal nga adlaw apan daw naguba ang ilang kalibutan kay wala pa diay na-arrange ang tanan, gikan sa simbahan hangtod sa venue kay ang ilang gitahasan unta nga maoy moatiman sa kinatibuk-an sa ilang kasal, milupad na bitbit ang ilang hinaguan nga kwarta,” he added.

Now that Osain has surrendered, Chan called the attention of the 16 couples and asked them to visit his office so he could help them settle the issue with the wedding coordinator.

