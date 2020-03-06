Promise delivered: PADS receives cash incentives from Lapu, Mandaue LGUs 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Member paddlers of the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, Inc. (PADS) Dragonboat Racing Team who are residents of the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue have received their cash incentives that were promised to them by their respective local government units (LGUs).

As promised, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, gave P20,000 each to Rocky Berdin, James Tiu Jr. Ramoncito Noguera and Wilfredo Tiu Jr. as their incentive for being members of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team.

The PADS Dragonboat Racing Team made history by being the first Paradragon champions of the 14th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Nations Championships in Pattaya, Thailand last August 2019.

Read: Cebu’s PWD Dragonboat racing team makes history, wins 2 gold in 14th IDBF race in Thailand

The team of persons with disabilities (PWD) accounted for the four gold medals that the Philippine team brought home from that competition.

Chan handed out the cash incentives Thursday, March 6, 2020.

On February 22, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes also handed out P17,000 in cash incentives to the Mandauehanon members of the PADS Dragonboat Racing Team.

Receiving their cash incentives were Jonathan Dela Pena, Verniel Faustrilla, Eva Marie Noya, Owen Loceno, Marvin Renacia, Merryl Marie Maunes, Kent Tumangan and Enrique Rafhael Sanchez.

Team manager John Paul “JP” Maunes said that they are delighted that Mayors Chan and Cortes have kept their promise to the paddlers.

“We are truly grateful to Mayor Ahong Chan of Lapu-Lapu City and to Mayor Jonas Cortes of Mandaue City for rewarding our paddlers the cash incentive they deserved. It means a lot to them and to their families. It motivates them a lot to work harder specially for the upcoming world club crew championships in France this August 2020,” said Maunes.

According to Maunes, they’re hoping that the Cebu City Government will also make do with its promise of giving cash incentives to their members who are residents of Cebu City. And, also give them their promised reimbursement for the IDBF World Championships expenses as they can also use this for their upcoming club crew race in France.

“We can only hope for the best that the Cebu City Government thru the leadership of Mayor Edgar Labella will fulfil his promise to our Cebu City paddlers during our courtesy visit at the mayor’s office right after we won the world championships a few months ago. I know he has a word of honor. I pray also that the Cebu City Council will also sponsor a resolution to approve the budget for the cash incentives of the athletes. The athletes deserved it, they trained well and worked hard to bring honor to Cebu City and to our country,” said Maunes. /bmjo