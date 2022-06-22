Pagasa lifts rainfall advisory over Cebu, Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) stationed in Mactan, Cebu has already terminated the rainfall advisories it issued over Cebu and Leyte earlier on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The state weather bureau announced this in its latest weather advisory issued past 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pagasa-Mactan, however, still advised the public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to still monitor the weather condition as a new low pressure area (LPA) and an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) are still the prevailing weather systems in the country.

The state weather bureau, earlier on Wednesday, issued rainfall advisories over northern and central Cebu and other parts of the Visayas.

Pagasa issues color-coded rainfall advisories to warn the public against possible impacts of rain depending on its intensity.

“Nahuman na ang scattered na ulan, pero naa gihapon chances sa mga thunderstorms tungod kay naa tay new LPA sa Samar,” Pagasa said.

The LPA last spotted at the vicinity of Palawan has already dissipated on Wednesday afternoon; however, a new LPA was spotted also on Wednesday afternoon.

The said LPA’s location is estimated, based on all available data, to be at 170 kilometers East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, as of 3 p.m. of Wednesday. Pagasa, however, did not issue any gale warning as of this posting.

“Ang gi-monitor nalang kay possible development sa localized thunderstorms (which can bring isolated rainshowers),” Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the expected temperature for Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province tomorrow, June 23, is between 24 to 32 degrees Celsius, with winds of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour and a slight to moderate coastal water condition. /rcg

ALSO READ:

2 LPAs won’t intensify into typhoons but will bring rain to most parts of PH

Pagasa: Central Visayas to experience rains in the next 24 hours due to LPA

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy