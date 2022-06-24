Cebu City Comelec to hold satellite voter registrations this July

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold satellite registrations on July 4 to 23, 2022 in order to facilitate faster registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK).

The national Comelec has announced on June 23, 2022, that the voters’ registration will reopen in all Comelec offices starting July 4 to accommodate new voters or transfers of registrations.

The barangay and SK elections are expected to be held on December 5, 2022.

Outgoing South District election officer, Marilou Paredes, said that they had just received the Comelec Resolution today and the district offices were expected to comply.

Paredes said that they had been preparing since the end of the May 9 elections for the reopening of the voter registrations.

“It will depend on the incoming election officer, pero (but) we are preparing to hold satellite registration just like before,” said Paredes.

She said that it would be important to hold satellite registrations because the Comelec would be accepting registrants for SK, which would cover those, whose ages would be from 15 and above.

With this, she encouraged the residents to prepare themselves for the registration, especially the younger voters who had just turned 15 years old.

Those who will turn 15 before or on December 5, 2022, can register as voters for the SK elections. Those who will turn 18 before or on December 5 will be able to register as voters for both SK and barangay elections.

All voters, 30 years and below, can also vote for the SK elections, while those above 30 years old can only vote for the barangay elections.

Paredes encouraged the residents to prepare ahead of time their identification cards since this would be the only requirement to vote.

She also encouraged the youth to take the opportunity to register for the SK elections as the SK would be the youth’s representation in government.

