COMELEC-Mandaue preparing early for barangay and SK elections

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (COMELEC-Mandaue) is getting ready for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections scheduled on December 5, 2022.

Lawyer Michael Angelo Sarno, Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer, said they received a memorandum from the central office, directing them to conduct an inventory of supplies and registration forms for the opening of the voter registration period.

Sarno said they already informed the central office that they have already run out of registration forms.

He said included in the inventory are the voter registration machines (VRMs) that will be used during the period. He said their two VRMs that are in good condition will be used during the registration period.

“As of this time, ready na ang Comelec except sa mga forms kay wala pa man mi forms ron, mag reproduce pa mi,” said Sarno.

He said that the election and turnouts will be conducted manually.

Sarno said despite rumors about the suspension, they will continue to prepare for the election unless there is a law suspending it.

A bill pending in the House of Representatives has proposed that the elections be moved to 2024 to save funds that could be used for the government’s COVID-19 response.

The last barangay election was last held on May 14, 2018.

The barangay and SK elections had been deferred three times from October 31, 2016, to October 23, 2017, to May 14, 2018, to December 5, 2022.

Under the law, barangay officials will only have a three-year term limit. /rcg

