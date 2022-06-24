No reshuffling of department heads in Cordova, mayor-elect Suan promises

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu– Cordova mayor-elect Cesar “Didoy” Suan will not implement reshuffling of the current department heads of the town.

This was assured by Suan in an interview during the first coordination meeting of the 70.3 Ironman Triathlon on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino in Lapu-Lapu City.

Suan said that he already met with the department heads and promised them that he will not terminate any of them.

“Naka-meeting nako sa tanang department heads unya ako silang gisaaran nga wala koy tangtangon, wala sa’y reshuffling,” Suan said.

Suan said that although he knows that most of them are not his supporters, since the town was administered by the Sitoys for 47 years, he believes that the current department heads can work with him.

“For 47 years diha nana sila, gani ang mga pamilya nila nga maoy nag-una, nang-retire nalang, sila nala’y napuli. But yet I believe nga kining mga tawhana, they can work with me,” he added.

He added that although they will be working with the new administration, they have one common goal, which is to help Cordovahanons.

“They are professionals ug nakakita rapod nila nga ang atong tuyo sa Cordova is to help Cordovanahons,” he said.

Suan won over Mayor Mary Therese “Teche” Sitoy-Cho in the May 2022 elections.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cordova mayor-elect Suan vows to continue projects of previous mayors

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy