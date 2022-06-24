Cordova mayor-elect Suan vows to continue projects of previous mayors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Cordova mayor-elect Cesar “Didoy” Suan promised that he will continue the projects and programs that were implemented not only by outgoing mayor Teche Sitoy-Cho, but by all the previous mayors of the town.

Suan said that he is going to continue these projects as long as these benefit Cordovahanons.

“All the projects nga nasugdan ni mayor Teche, or even sa kadtong mga previous pa nga mga mayors, which maayo para sa Cordova, ato nang ipadayon,” Suan said.

Aside from this, Suan said that he will also start to implement his programs for the Cordovahanons when he formally sits as mayor of the town next month.

He said that his transition team is already ready to coordinate with the transition team of the outgoing mayor.

Suan said that he will only be asking for the regular documents and equipment that the current administration needs to turnover to his transition team.

“So sa amo nga side ready nami, nagpaabot rami kung kanus-a ang iyang pag-ingon kung kanus-a mi makasud para maka-meet sa iyang transition team,” he added.

He added that Cho already promised to set a schedule for their meeting.

