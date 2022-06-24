Filipinas get morale boost with 3-0 win against Bosnia in friendly in Slovenia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team also known as the Filipinas beat the Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3-0, in their friendly match on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Matija Gubec Stadium in Krsko, Slovenia.

It was a fitting comeback for the Filipinas who lost to Republic of Ireland’s national women’s football team, 0-1, earlier this week in a separate friendly match held at the Bellis Field in Antalya, Turkey.

On Thursday, Sarina Bolden scored a brace for the PWNFT or Filipinas while Tara Shelton chipped in one more goal for the impressive victory.

Shelton scored the Filipinas’ first goal at the sixth minute from a long shot. Her shot was high enough for Bosnia’s goalkeeper not to reach it.

Bolden scored the team’s second goal at the 39th minute after the loose ball bounced right in front of her inside the penalty box. Bolden immediately flicked the ball to score the first goal for the Philippines.

Bolden scored her second goal at the 82nd minute after striking the ball in front of Bosnia’s defenders just outside the penalty box.

The friendly match victory for the Filipinas is a huge morale booster for the team that is currently preparing abroad for the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2022 that will be held in various venues around the National Capital Region (NCR).

Recently, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced that one of the playing venues of the AFF Women’s Championship 2022 will be the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

The other venues are the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna and the City of Imus Stadium in Imus, Cavite.

The AFF Cup is one of the major tournaments the Filipinas are scheduled to compete this year in preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.



