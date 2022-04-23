Filipinas go on a 16-0 scoring spree in friendly with Tongans in Australia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s National Football Team (PWNFT) Filipinas overwhelmed the Tonga National Team, 16-0, in their friendly match in Australia on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The Filipinas were merciless in their game against the Tongans with Carleigh Frilles leading them with a haul from converting five goals.

More impressively, her teammates Hali Long and Camille Rodriguez each scored a hat trick or three goals apiece.

Anicka Castaneda scored a brace or two goals for the Filipinas while Tahnai Annis and Sofia Harrison each contributed a single goal. The Tongans also committed their own goal which added to their demise.

The Filipinas are unbeaten in their series of friendly matches in Australia. They defeated Fiji twice before their match versus Tonga.

The team, which qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand, is gearing up for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) in Vietnam next month.

During the match, Harrison initiated the scoring spree for the Filipinas with a 10th-minute goal while five minutes later, Frilles scored her first of five goals.

Rodriguez made it, 3-0, after scoring a goal in the 21st minute. Frilles then put the Filipinas farther ahead, 4-0, with her second goal at the 26th minute.

Castañeda made it, 5-0, from her 30th minute goal. Rodriguez, Castañeda, and Frilles, put the Filipinas in a very comfortable position, 8-0, in the end of the first half.

In the second half, Frilles scored her fourth goal at the 49th minute to stretch their lead, 9-0, while Rodriguez scored her hat trick at the 51st minute to make it, 10-0.

The Filipinas went on scoring six more goals courtesy of Frilles, Rodriguez, Long, and Annis while Tonga suffered an own goal at the 69th minute.

The Philippines is currently ranked 54 in the FIFA Women’s global rankings, rising 10 spots higher after their historic campaign in the AFC Cup in India where they reached the semifinals and qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

RELATED STORIES

Filipinas trounce Fijian women booters team in friendly match in Australia

Filipinas, PH women’s football team, start training in Australia for SEA Games

PH women’s football team, now known as ‘Filipinas,’ begins World Cup build up

Alen Stajcic stays on as PH women’s football team coach

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy