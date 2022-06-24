Dimples Romana welcomes her third child, Elio

CEBU, Phillippines— It will be indeed a happy weekend to Dimples Romana and her family as she announced on Friday that she finally gave birth to her third child name Elio.

On Instagram, Dimples shared a selfie photo of her still looking so fresh while holding her newborn baby boy in her arms.

“I spy with my little eye 😅🤭👶🏻 Hi, Elio😍 SURPRISE 🎉🥳👏🏻 I guess it’s going to be a good goood weekend for @the.fahmeely @papaboyetonline @callieahmee #AlonzoRomeoJose,” she captioned the adorable photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dimples Romana (@dimplesromana)



In the comment section, Romana was showered with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, including Kaye Abad, Anne Curtis, Iza Calzado, and more.

Romana announced her pregnancy with her husband, Boyet Ahmee last March 18, 2022. They have two other children together named Callie and Alonzo.

