Road clearing operations in Mandaue continue — TEAM chief

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City continues to conduct road clearing operations to maintain obstruction-free roads.

Earlier, outgoing DILG Secretary Eduardo Año encouraged local government units to continue the implementation of the nationwide road clearing operation.

Last year, Mandaue City garnered a 97.5 grade for its road clearing efforts said Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency Mandaue (TEAM).

Jumao-as said the TEAM and the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU) always conduct monitoring and daily operations.

“Kita ray bantayan, after pila ka days mubalik na sad (violators). Mao nang duha kabuok atoang team, para makuan ang mga tawo nga naa gyuy nagmonitor kay og dili ingun-anaon nato magsalig sila nga ah sunod semana pato (enforcement team) o sunod buwan,” said Jumao-as.

(They would be looking out if we are there, after a few days they would return there (violators). So that is why we have two teams so that there will be someone who would monitor these people because if we would do it this way, these people would just believe that the (enforcement team) would be there still next week or next month.)

The common obstruction was illegal parking followed by the ambulant vendors, he said.

Jumao-as said because of illegal parking, the fire trucks could not immediately penetrate the area if there would be fire alarms.

Jumao-as said violators were issued tickets and could be fined as much as P3,000.

He said they also encouraged the barangay road clearing task forces to conduct monitoring and maintain their roads to be free from obstruction.

