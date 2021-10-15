Mandaue City earns 97.5 compliance rating in barangay road clearing

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City has garnered a 97.5 percent average rating in the compliance of a barangay road clearing order by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Mandaue City is next to Siquijor (100%) in the whole Central Visayas with the highest compliance score.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) thanked the city’s barangays for their efforts.

“To all the 27 barangays of Mandaue City, thank you for taking part in every road clearing activities,” said Jumao-as.

DILG-Mandaue Director JohnJoan Mende explained that it was not yet the official rating of Mandaue’s road clearing operation and that the rating only means that the barangays have been diligent in submitting monthly reports of their road clearing efforts.

From CDN’s previous reports, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit expressed confidence of getting a high compliance rating on their road clearing operations.

The DILG from its memorandum posted by TEAM which also contains the ratings of different LGUs in region 7, said that the full implementation of the Road Clearing Operations shall now be enforced since the areas in Central Visayas are placed in a more relaxed quarantine status as recommended by the IATF.

The DILG is also calling on the assistance of LGU DILG directors and the city to ensure the continuity of the barangay road clearing operations to achieve safer and more accessible roads free from illegal obstructions. /rcg

