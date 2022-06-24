Cebu City mulls free transport for stranded workers during rush hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is mulling providing free transport buses for stranded workers during rush hours.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that he is aware of the transportation problems in the city including the struggles of the workers to find transportation during the rush hours.

On the afternoon of June 23, 2022, CDN Digital captured a crowding at the N. Bacalso Avenue around 6 p.m. with only a few jeepneys picking up passengers.

The jeepney drivers even refused passengers saying they were on the way to the garage to take a break from traversing the streets.

This caused crowds to gather while waiting for public transport to take them home.

To address this, Rama said he will be meeting with the bus liners if it would be possible for them to provide augmentation for transportation during the rush hour at night.

He said that it is understandable that with the global market situation now, the transportation sector has felt the most affected by the rising price of fuel.

The city government has initiated programs such as the gasoline discount card in partnership with major gasoline stations and the distribution of the Stimulus grant of P5,000 to the drivers to ease their burden.

However, the price of fuel has reached an all-time high of more than P90 per liter, causing a struggle for the public utility vehicle (PUV) sector.

“We will arrange with the bus liners to provide free transportation. While we are in this situation, we must be bringing free transportation,” said the mayor.

Councilor James Cuenco, the City Council’s committee chairperson for transportation, told CDN Digital said that the solution to the problem would be for the city to subsidize transportation through a servicing contract.

Jeepneys especially modern jeepneys must be paid by the city government to traverse their routes and transport passengers.

“Ang solution ana kay service contracting. The city will pay sa ilang travel, based on the number of kilometers bisag way mosakay, nay income ang driver. That way, naa gyoy masakyan ang mga commuters.”

“It’s not just concerning, it’s alarming. It has reached a level nga crisis mode na ta but we are doing everything we can to mitigate the situation,” said the councilor.

The councilor said he will be proposing the measure to Mayor Rama in the coming days so next week all of the necessary measures will be put in place. /rcg

