CPPO to bring up incorrect calibration of fuel pumps in peace and order council meeting



CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial police will be bringing up the issue of incorrect calibration of fuel pumps in their meeting with the Cebu Provincial Peace and Order Council.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said they have not received formal complaints so far about the defective pumps.

However, the CPPO will direct all 50 chiefs of police in the province to coordinate with their respective local government units if similar concerns are also found in their respective areas.

Sucalit said that they will coordinate with the concerned agencies on what they could possibly help in addressing this issue, especially with the oil price hike.

Over this, he appeals to the public to inform them if they happen to know about the existence of such a problem so they can bring this up to the concerned agencies.

He further reminds owners of gasoline stations to not take advantage of the crisis.

Earlier, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) coordinated with the city government in monitoring the gasoline stations in the city with incorrectly calibrated pumps.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of CCPO, said that at least three gasoline stations in the southern areas of Cebu City were already given notice with at least 14 fuel pumps padlocked.



Parilla however, said they have yet to establish if the incorrect calibration of fuel pumps were intentionally done.

