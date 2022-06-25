Architects basketball tourney incentive: Champion team to retain core roster rule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stakes just got higher in the ongoing 4th Corporate Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC).

This was after the organizers of the basketball league announced that the champion team would get to retain its current 12-man core roster for their title-retention campaign in the next season.

League organizer Oliver Tan announced this on June 23, which would give more excitement to the league which featured six teams.

“We did this to establish a team that we can truly call the defending champion. It’s also our way to pressure other teams to play better. At the same time encourage everyone who is part of this tournament to continue supporting it,” said Tan.

During its opening games last June 19, at the Maria Montessori International School (MMIS), the AEG Building Prints, Unitec, and Boysen Paints drew their first victory after trouncing their respctive opponents.

Tomorrow, AEG will face Buildrite in the first game at 1:00 PM at the new venue in PAREF Springdale gymnasium in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The second game features Island Paint against Modern Windows at 2:00 PM, while Unitec Pipes squares off against Boysen Paints at 3:30 PM.

The CABC’s Corporate Cup came from a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

/dbs

