BREAKING: Leyte-bound passenger ship catches fire, rescue ongoing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) on Sunday, June 26 confirmed that a passenger vessel en route to Leyte caught fire.

Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Krysta Bergantin, spokesperson of PCG-7, confirmed to reporters that M/V Mama Mary Cloe caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Bergantin said rescue operations are ongoing as of 4 p.m. for the 157 passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated ferry.

M/V Mama Mary Cloe was bound for Bato, Leyte and departed from Ubay, Bohol on Sunday.

Initial reports from PCG-7 showed that the ferry sent the distress signal while sailing on the waters off Brgy. Tugas in Pres Carlos P Garcia town, Bohol.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.

