BREAKING: Leyte-bound passenger ship catches fire, rescue ongoing

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 26,2022 - 06:15 PM
Leyte-bound passenger ship catches fire, rescue ongoing

Map showing Ubay, Bohol and Bato, Leyte | Google Maps Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) on Sunday, June 26 confirmed that a passenger vessel en route to Leyte caught fire. 

Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Krysta Bergantin, spokesperson of PCG-7, confirmed to reporters that M/V Mama Mary Cloe caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Bergantin said rescue operations are ongoing as of 4 p.m. for the 157 passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated ferry. 

M/V Mama Mary Cloe was bound for Bato, Leyte and departed from Ubay, Bohol on Sunday. 

Initial reports from PCG-7 showed that the ferry sent the distress signal while sailing on the waters off Brgy. Tugas in Pres Carlos P Garcia town, Bohol. 

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.  

Read Next

