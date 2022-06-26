BREAKING: Leyte-bound passenger ship catches fire, rescue ongoing
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) on Sunday, June 26 confirmed that a passenger vessel en route to Leyte caught fire.
Lieutenant Junior Grade (LTJG) Krysta Bergantin, spokesperson of PCG-7, confirmed to reporters that M/V Mama Mary Cloe caught fire on Sunday afternoon.
Bergantin said rescue operations are ongoing as of 4 p.m. for the 157 passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated ferry.
M/V Mama Mary Cloe was bound for Bato, Leyte and departed from Ubay, Bohol on Sunday.
Initial reports from PCG-7 showed that the ferry sent the distress signal while sailing on the waters off Brgy. Tugas in Pres Carlos P Garcia town, Bohol.
This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for more updates.
/dbs
