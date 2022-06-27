MCBL: Cokaliong-ARQ crushes foe by 72 points

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | June 27,2022 - 05:50 PM
Cokaliong-ARQ

Jerome Napao poses for a photo op after leading Cokaliong-ARQ to victory versus Tiger Roar in the MCBL. | Photo: Ronex Tolin Photography

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cokaliong-ARQ logged its fifth straight win with a bang, crushing the Tiger Roar, 117-45, in Group C of the ongoing Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) last Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Cebu City Sports Institute. 

Cokaliong-ARQ is now 5-0 (win-loss)  in Group C for solo first place. 

Five players scored in double figures for Cokaliong-ARQ headed by Jerome Napao, who tallied 25 markers, 15 rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes of action.

Ryan Edward Llanos added 23 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Jon Chua and Elddie Cabahug each scored 18 for Cokaliong-ARQ, while Armin Jo Araño contributed 13. 

Junrey Migallen led Tiger Roar with 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist, while Cushman Zachari Langub added 10 markers. 

Tiger Roar is at fourth spot in Group C with a 2-3 slate. 

Meanwhile, Sentra Plastics edged Vdrink-Yoyi’s Pastries Spartans, 99-77, in Group B action at the same venue. 

The victory improved Sentra Plastics’ record to 5-1 for second place behind Targeted Ads, while Vdrink-Yoyi’s Pastries Spartans dropped to 3-2  good for fourth place. 

The other games last weekend saw Bakersfield trouncing Enemiez, 86-80, and Aquilla Transport Services beating RBH Construction,90-63. Lite Shipping Corporation also defeated Nikko’s Phenomenal, 98-72. 

