Extraordinary Cebuano SEA Games medalists come home with a grand homecoming at SM Seaside City Cebu

The Cebuanos made it big once more on the international stage as 11 athletes from Cebu bagged Extraordinary wins in the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held in Hanoi, Vietnam last May 12 to 23, 2022.

These Cebuano athletes helped the Philippines finish fourth among 11 countries in the prestigious competition with a 52-70-105 (gold-silver-bronze) medal haul.

And now that these athletes are back, it is just but fitting to honor their achievements.

Together with Cebu City Sports Commission and the Cebu City Government, SM Seaside City Cebu will give our inspiring Cebuano athletes a grand homecoming celebration on Saturday, June 11, 2022, 4 p.m. at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Leading this occasion are the 11 athletes from Dance Sports, Bowling, Triathlon, Basketball, and Weightlifting events who are all from Cebu Province.

Have a chance to meet and greet our Extraordinary medalists during the 31st SEA Games at SM Seaside City Cebu:





















Pearl Marie Cañeda and Wilbert Aunzo, bagged one silver and two bronze medals in the Dance Sports event. During the 30th SEA Games held in December 2019, Cañeda and Aunzo also won three gold medals in the Latin discipline competition as they dominated the slow samba, chacha, and rumba categories.

Michael Angelo Marquez, together with partner Stephanie Sabalo, won a gold and a silver in Dance Sports. He and his partner won a gold in Latin – cha-cha and two silvers in Latin.

Alexis Sy claimed the silver medal in the women’s singles competition in the bowling event. Sy, who sat outside the top 3 in round 5, fired 232 in the final round to nab the second place, 1,320, against the 1,319 score of her opponent.

Rheyjey Ortuoste was part of the Philippines’ sepak takraw team that bagged a bronze in the men’s doubles event.

Talisay City’s pride Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba made waves in the triathlon event of the 31st SEA Games by bagging the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Rubilen Amit, the pride of Mandaue City, Cebu, staved off a mini-rally by Singaporean rival Jessica Tan to handily win, 7-2, and bag the women’s 9-ball gold medal in billiards.

Olympian Elreen Ando duplicated her silver medal finish in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila. The 23-year-old Ando came 2nd with 103kg in snatch and 120 in clean and jerk for 223kg total for the women’s weightlifting 64kg silver.

Cebuano Roger Pogoy and June Mar Fajardo of the Gilas Pilipinas basketball team settled for a silver medal for the first time since 1989.

Don’t miss this Extraordinary celebration of Cebuano talents in sports and have a chance to meet and greet your favorite athletes in person at SM Seaside City Cebu.

SM Supermalls and SM Seaside City Cebu will be awarding plaques of recognition to the athletes and will be presented by Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Cebu City Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, Cebu City Sports Commission chief John Pages, Regional Operations Manager of SM Seaside City Cebu Antonio Del Prado, and SAVP for Marketing SM Visayas Malls Paeng Batuigas.

