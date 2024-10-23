menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Mallworld

It’s a Christmas circus at SM Seaside City Cebu with Santa’s Cirque World

- October 23, 2024

Now decked up in a dazzling display of holiday magic, SM Seaside City Cebu lights up the 40 ft. Christmas tree located at the Mountain Wing Atrium on October 17, launching Santa’s Cirque World to start the festive season.

For event updates & inquiries, check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

Step into a spectacle of fantasy and fun for the whole family with a sparkly Christmas circus in a whimsical cirque world. Experience the #aweSM Christmas magic at SM Seaside City Cebu with joyful attractions, activities, and events prepared just for you!

 

It's a Christmas circus at SM Seaside City Cebu with Santa's Cirque World

 

 

    • CIRQUE WORLD | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium

Santa’s Cirque World will be giving all the yuletide feels as you get into the holiday spirit and fun with your family and friends as you get into the whimsical Christmas circus.

    • MEET & GREET SEASIDE CIRQUE FRIENDS | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium

Grab the chance to meet Santa’s Cirque Friends every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 17 to January 7 with Stevie, Squirrels, and Ribbit Rangers.

    • CHRISTMAS STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium

Get to hear inspiring stories about the magic of Christmas from Mrs. Claus only on Sundays from October 17 to January 7 at 4 PM to 5 PM.

    • BEARS OF JOY | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium

This season of giving and sharing, make yourself and a child happy this Christmas by supporting SM’s annual charity event — Bears of Joy. Buy a pair of Bears of Joy for only ₱280.00 where you get to have one and donate the other to a child in need.

 

It's a Christmas circus at SM Seaside City Cebu with Santa's Cirque World

 

For event updates & inquiries, check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

 

RELATED STORIES:

 

 

For event updates & inquiries, check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.