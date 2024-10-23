It’s a Christmas circus at SM Seaside City Cebu with Santa’s Cirque World

Now decked up in a dazzling display of holiday magic, SM Seaside City Cebu lights up the 40 ft. Christmas tree located at the Mountain Wing Atrium on October 17, launching Santa’s Cirque World to start the festive season.

Step into a spectacle of fantasy and fun for the whole family with a sparkly Christmas circus in a whimsical cirque world. Experience the #aweSM Christmas magic at SM Seaside City Cebu with joyful attractions, activities, and events prepared just for you!

CIRQUE WORLD | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium



Santa’s Cirque World will be giving all the yuletide feels as you get into the holiday spirit and fun with your family and friends as you get into the whimsical Christmas circus.

MEET & GREET SEASIDE CIRQUE FRIENDS | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium



Grab the chance to meet Santa’s Cirque Friends every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 17 to January 7 with Stevie, Squirrels, and Ribbit Rangers.

CHRISTMAS STORYTIME WITH MRS. CLAUS | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium



Get to hear inspiring stories about the magic of Christmas from Mrs. Claus only on Sundays from October 17 to January 7 at 4 PM to 5 PM.

BEARS OF JOY | October 17, 2024 to January 7, 2025 | Mountain Wing Atrium



This season of giving and sharing, make yourself and a child happy this Christmas by supporting SM’s annual charity event — Bears of Joy. Buy a pair of Bears of Joy for only ₱280.00 where you get to have one and donate the other to a child in need.

