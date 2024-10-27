SM J Mall: Cebu’s newest lifestyle destination now open!

SM J Mall, the latest addition to the SM Supermalls family, officially opened its doors on October 25, 2024, bringing a new era of retail and lifestyle experiences to Cebu.

We’ve created a fresh, modern escape for Cebu’s urbanites, promoting wellness and balanced living. Steven Tan President SM Supermalls

Located in Mandaue City, the state-of-the-art mall blends modern architecture with Japanese-inspired design, creating a unique and inviting atmosphere for every Cebuano to enjoy.

As the fourth SM mall in Cebu, SM J Mall is set to become a favorite among food lovers, adventure seekers, and wellness enthusiasts. This vibrant new space offers a curated selection of local and international experiences that cater to all types of visitors.

The highlight for food lovers is the Izakaya Terrace, an outdoor dining area featuring a variety of casual Japanese dining options. From traditional sushi to creative cocktails, it’s the perfect spot for nights filled with great food and memorable moments.

“The Izakaya Terrace is our own take on Japanese dining, where tradition meets innovation,” said Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

The nest-inspired Food Hall offers another must-visit dining experience, featuring a mix of Cebuano and international dishes. From Asian comfort food to Western classics, the choices are as diverse as Cebu’s dynamic culture.

“Our one-of-a-kind food hall brings together the best of local and global flavors, which we hope will be your go-to destination for food lovers,” Tan added.

SM J Mall is not just about shopping and dining – it’s a full lifestyle destination. For adventure enthusiasts, the mall features a recreation area with activities such as boulder climbing, escape rooms, a trampoline park, virtual game simulators, a roller-skating rink, and even a virtual golf arena.

For those who prefer a more relaxing experience, the dedicated wellness space offers services and shops that promote a balanced, health-centric lifestyle. From fitness to relaxation, it’s a haven for anyone seeking to unwind and rejuvenate.

“We’ve created a fresh, modern escape for Cebu’s urbanites, promoting wellness and balanced living,” Tan shared.

The mall also houses two Director’s Club Cinemas, offering a premium movie-watching experience. With luxurious reclining seats, state-of-the-art laser projection, and Dolby Atmos sound systems, moviegoers are in for a treat.

Designed with seamless transitions in mind, SM J Mall offers something for everyone across its various levels. The Lower Ground Level is perfect for everyday essentials and quick bites, while the Upper Ground Level boasts trendy fashion and dining options. The 2nd Level is dedicated to active and athleisure wear, along with a vibrant mix of Japanese dining spots. Finally, the 3rd Level offers a world of fun with amusement areas, wellness centers, specialty stores, and cinemas.

As Tan noted, “Here at SM J Mall, you can transition seamlessly from daytime shopping to evening entertainment, or even partying – a lifestyle that reflects the diversity of Cebu itself.”

The grand launch of SM J Mall was a momentous occasion, attended by esteemed guests including Hans Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.; Steven Tan, President of SM Supermalls; Justin Uy, renowned businessman; Marissa Fernan, Vice President of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.; Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia; Bishop Ruben Labajo; Honorable Jonas Cortes; Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede; Jeffrey Lim, President of SM Prime Holdings, Inc.; and Herbert Sy, Chairman of Super Shopping Market, Inc.

Together, these key executives raised their glasses in a celebratory toast, which marked the successful opening of SM J Mall.

During his speech, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan highlighted the mall’s distinctive concept, where he noted that SM J Mall stands out among the 87 SM Supermalls as the first to take a different approach.

“Among the 87 SM Supermalls, [SM J Mall] is the first time we are doing something more differentiated. What I mean by differentiated is that the theme is very Japanese. If you look around, from the décor to the stairwells, all the patterns you see are not just patterns but are all Japanese-inspired,” he said.

As SM J Mall opens its doors, it’s also inviting businesses to become part of this exciting new chapter in Cebu’s retail scene. With its prime location in Mandaue City and its innovative concept, SM J Mall offers a fantastic opportunity for businesses to join one of the city’s most dynamic retail environments.

Visit SM J Mall today and discover a world of unforgettable experiences!

