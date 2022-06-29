Cebuana senior high student honors her father by posting heartwarming photo of her graduation day

CEBU, Philippines — A Cebuana senior high school student proudly shared a heartwarming photo with her father on her graduation day which went viral.

Guillerma Idias, 20, from Manlapay, Dalaguete, Cebu, took to social media to honor her father as she marked her special achievement.

Guillerma graduated from senior high school at Manlapay National High School on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

She could not contain the happiness she felt when she saw her father on her special day.

Rain or shine, Florentino Idias, 50, a backhoe operator, made sure not to miss his daughter’s graduation. Even if it meant he would come in dirty clothes.

In Guillerma’s Facebook post, she can be seen beaming with joy as she posed with her father who got wet in the rain.

“Ingon ko sa akong papa nga ‘Papicture tang duha pa😊 (with ngisi)’ dayun ingon c papa nga ‘ayaw lang kay wala koy ilis hugaw ko ug basa kaayo ko’ pero ako siyang giingnan nga ‘ngano man diay og hugaw imong sinina ug basa na, wala koy paki di tika ika ulaw, pa, bhalag wala pakay ilis,” she said on her post.

“Thankful ko nga ning adto ka sa akng graduation. bahalag gikapoy ka kay gikan ka ug trabaho pero ning diritso lang gyd ka sa akong graduation😊 ug basa pa ka Pa.. iloveyou papa,” she added.

Guillerma, who was also a working student, wanted to pursue a degree in education.

“Akoa gyod nga motivation kay akong family nga gusto ko makahuman para dili nami magkalisod, para makatabang pud ko sa akong parents pagpaeskwela sa akong mga manghud,” she told CDN Digital

As of this writing, her viral post garnered 139,000 likes and 26, 400 shares. /rcg

